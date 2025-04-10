Jaat Day 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol's mass feast clocks 16,000 tickets for top national chains

Sunny Deol's latest flick Jaat has kickstarted its box office journey today, 10 April, 2025. The action drama directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni has turned out to be a mass feast for the fans. The movie has taken a decent start of Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office.

Jaat sells 16,000 tickets for Day 2 in top national chains

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is working well on single screens while the metro audience seems a little hesitant to the Sunny Deol starrer. The movie sold around 14,000 to 17,000 tickets for the second day in the top national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

Earlier, it had closed its opening day pre-sales by selling around 20,000 tickets in the multiplex national chain. The movie is expected to hold well over the weekend. However, the weekday hold will determine its fate at the box office.

Jaat performs best in Central Indian markets

Sunny Deol has an immense fan following in the B&C centers. And that's what is driving the box office vehicle of Jaat. The mass action drama performed best in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Central Indian belt.

The movie met with mixed reactions among the audience. However, it has enough merits to work in the smaller centers. It will be interesting to see whether the movie hits the Rs 100 crore mark or ends up around the Rs 80 crore mark.

Jaat in cinemas

Co-starring Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others, Jaat is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

