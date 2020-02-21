Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan VS Bhoot Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann’s film’s occupancy beats Vicky’s flick

Shubh Manga Zyada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal’s films released on Friday. While Ayushmann’s SBZS is off to a good start on opening day, Vicky’s Bhoot has had an average start.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan VS Bhoot Box Office Collection Report: Friday witnessed a clash between two national award winners Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal as their films hit the screens. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was off to a good start on opening day at the box office, Vicky’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship managed to retain an average occupancy from morning shows. Ayushmann’s film did well due to the Maha Shivratri’s holiday but Vicky’s horror flick managed a decent opening at the box office.

As per box office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was off to a good start on day 1 at the box office and recorded an occupancy of 20-25%. On the other hand, Vicky’s Bhoot managed to get occupancy of 15-20% which is average in terms of the genre of the film. As per the report, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan may register Ayushmann’s biggest opening day at the box office of more than Rs 9 Crore and can also surpass Dream Girl’s box office collections on day 1, if evening shows show momentum.

Also Read|Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review: In this Vicky Kaushal starrer, you will hunt for horror

Also Read|Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar shine in the comedy drama

For Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the report stated that the business mainly came from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Nizam / Andhra where horror flicks do well as compared to other films. However, the report stated that Vicky’s film will need great reviews and some momentum to remain in competition with the other film that has been released. The good part about Vicky’s film was that it is a low budget flick as per the report. Hence, the collections may prove to be good for a film in the horror genre. The evening shows are also expected to push up the collections. The exact box office collections of the opening day of both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will be out by night. The reviews of Ayushmann and Vicky’s Friday releases have been good so far. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the Box office collections on Day 1 for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Day 1, Friday: 20-25% occupancy

Check out the Box office collections on Day 1 for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship:

Day 1, Friday: 15-20%

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More