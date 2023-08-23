Dream Girl 2 EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal lauds Ayushmann Khurrana’s role; reveals why he agreed to do the film

Paresh Rawal, who was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2. Ayushmann Khurrana will once again play the role of Pooja in the film, and apart from him and Paresh Rawal, the film’s talented cast also includes Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. While speaking with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal revealed what attracted him to Dream Girl 2. In response, Paresh Rawal said that he was mighty impressed with how Ayushmann played the role of Pooja with such elegance.

Paresh Rawal lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for his role in Dream Girl

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal was asked what attracted him to the sequel of Dream Girl. He said that not only did he love the topic and the writing of the movie, but also the way Ayushmann played his role. “Mujhe novelty achchi lagi thi subject ki. Writing bohot achhi lagi thi. And mujhe Ayushmann ka character bohot achha laga tha. Jis tarah unhone play kiya. Nahi to normally humne dekha hai kaafi caricature-ish kar dete hain, kaafi behuda bana dete hain. Unhone nazaakat bhi rakhi. Sabse achchi baat hai unki aankhon mein bhi lajja dikhti thi. To wo mujhe kirdaar bada achha laga. (I loved the novelty of the subject, and the writing of the film. I also loved Ayushmann’s character, and the way he played it. Normally we see they turn these characters quite caricature-ish. Ayushmann kept it elegant, and there was shyness in his eyes. Which is why I loved his character), he said.

Watch the full interview:

He further added that he has he has never worked with Ekta Kapoor, and he wanted to work with such a huge production house. He is also working with Ayushmann Khurrana and director Raaj Shaandilya for the first time in Dream Girl 2. “It was a golden opportunity for me,” said Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal says Dream Girl 2 is a ‘clean family entertainer’

Paresh Rawal was also asked about his past statement in which he mentioned that he feels sequels are encashing the first part, which has worked well. The actor said, “Main yeh yardstick Dream Girl ke liye isliye nahi use karunga kyunki main itna iske andar ghusa hu ki meri objectivity chali gayi hai. But mujhe achha laga ki iski sequel hui hai. Kyunki ye character ko bohot achhi tarah se handle kiya gaya, aur ye family entertainer bani hai. Ek arse koi family entertainer aayi nahi hai. Ye clean family entertainer hai, so I think ye film successful hogi. (I wouldn’t use the same yardstick for Dream Girl 2 as I am so deeply involved in the film that my objectivity is lost. But I loved that Dream Girl got a sequel as the makers have handled the character very well. This film is a family entertainer, and since a long time, no family entertainer was released. It is a clean family entertainer, so I think this film will be successful).”

Dream Girl 2 will hit the theatres on 25th August, 2023.

