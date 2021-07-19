EXCLUSIVE: 3 Idiots fame Dusshyant Wag reveals the REAL reason behind changing the spelling of his name

Dusshyant Wag, who played the character of grown-up Millimeter in the Aamir Khan starrer superhit film ‘3 Idiots’, opens up on why he changed the spelling of his name.

We are sure that there would hardly be anyone who would not have watched Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. Do you all remember the character Millimeter in it? The same young boy who helped Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman get through a lot of their chores. Well, the grown-up version of Millimeter was played by Dusshyant Wag, who has recently changed the name of his spelling a couple of months back. The actor wanted to do this for quite some time but only got the time during the lockdown when he had some time at hand.

When Pinkvilla asked Dusshyant If he believes in numerology, the actor shared that the only thing he believes in are positive vibes. He told us, "I believe in the positive vibes, and I feel the change in spelling helps one to create that. I have a couple of acquaintances who’ve done it, and the change did usher in positivity and good luck in their lives. I had it in my mind since I became a full-time actor, but I was so busy with my projects that it was not possible to make this happen all these years. You need to give time, thought and have patience while making important decisions in life."

The 3 Idiots actor further explained the importance of changing one’s name or spelling and how it brings luck. “It is like believing in a horoscope. The belief does not guarantee any positive/favourable result; at the same time, there is no harm in believing in it. Moreover, I believe that all sciences are built on logic, and I’m open to trying things. I’m not claiming that numerology or changing the spelling of one’s name or the belief in numerology changes one’s luck or destiny. However, one can surely use this as a guiding light throughout their lives,” adds the actor, known for TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawaa, Mere Angne Mein, The Buddy Project, and films including Tera Mera Saath Rahen, School, and 3 Idiots.

Talking about how the change has helped him, Dusshyant shares, “As I’ve already mentioned, the change has been made only a couple of months ago. It’ll be too hasty to jump to any conclusion at this point in time. However, I’ve been meeting a lot of people and auditioning for some good characters. There are a few interesting things in the pipeline. So I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for the best.”

Recalling the moment how his career in acting started, he said, “When I look back at where it all started, it feels like I was destined to be an actor. Otherwise, who gets a debut with Mahesh Manjrekar at the age of 14 and that too without any formal training in acting or having any background or experience in the field whatsoever?” he signs off with a smile.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia reveals they are 'treading with caution' in her 2nd pregnancy after Angad Bedi contracted COVID 19

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×