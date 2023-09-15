EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaj to release on Netflix; Read Deets

Yash Raj Films, has been a launchpad for many notable actors over the years. Besides producing a diverse range of movies, spanning from romantic dramas infused with songs and dance to small-town stories as well as stylized action spectacles, the Aditya Chopra-led banner is also popularly known for launching terrific talents like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vaani Kapoor, among others. Now, Aditya Chopra is set to introduce Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to the silver screen with Maharaj, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt about the movie’s release plan.

Industry sources have informed us that Junaid Khan's debut film, Maharaj, will have a global release on Netflix. YRF Entertainment, the digital arm of Yash Raj Films aims at creating clutter-breaking content for the streaming era, and has partnered with Netflix India to release this gripping drama that also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. "Maharaj marks the beginning of a deep collaboration between YRF and Netflix. The two companies previously worked together on 'The Romantics,' a widely acclaimed docu-series delving into the history of Hindi cinema in India through the lens of Yash Raj Films. With Maharaj, they are cementing their partnership for a long-term association," an industry source told us.

Directed by Hichki fame Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai, Maharaj is billed as an enthralling David vs. Goliath story inspired by true events. Set in the 1800s, the social thriller narrates the story of a journalist who takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. Junaid plays the role of a journalist, while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays the primary antagonist, whereas the character details of Sharvari and Shalini Pandey have so far been kept under wraps. YRF is soon expected to announce this movie officially.

