EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra to announce SRK’s film on Yash Chopra’s birthday?

It’s been over a year since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the silver screen. And while his fans are eagerly waiting for King Khan’s next project, looks like the wait is over.

September 27th is going to be a really special day for the Hindi film industry as we hear that Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, is set to announce ’s next film on his legendary father, late Yash Chopra’s 88th birthday!

What makes the announcement on this date even more special is SRK’s personal relation with Yash Chopra. The two collaborated for epic blockbusters like Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In fact, Yash Chopra’s last film was Jab Tak Hai Jaan and it was really emotional for SRK when the iconic director passed away before the release of the film.

Aditya Chopra and SRK too have been incredibly close as the superstar starred in Adi’s debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - an all time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema. Such is the relevance of the film that even after 25 years of its release, it still runs at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir and continues to pull in the crowd! SRK then also starred in Adi’s next two blockbusters Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Their combination is the most successful actor-director pairing in Bollywood.

“This is definitely on the cards because Adi is expected to unveil his grand plans for YRF Project 50 on Yash Chopra’s 88th birthday. Yash Chopra, SRK and Adi share a beautiful bond and it is only befitting that SRK’s film with YRF gets announced on this date. It will truly be a special and emotional day for the industry. There is bound to be a lot of nostalgia and great energy around this announcement. SRK’s film is going to be mounted on another level altogether and we just have to wait for Adi to reveal all the plans as we go along. Of course, YRF is extremely tight-lipped about the entire YRF Project 50 because they want to announce it in a big way,” a trade source informs.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to kick off Siddharth Anand’s action flick FIRST prior to Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×