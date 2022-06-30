EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur on web series vs films: Acting is acting, you don't have to…

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. He started his film journey in 2009 but got major recognition after his appearance in the 2011 film Aashiqui 2, in which Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead. After that, he appeared in several movies including Malang: Unleash the Madness, Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Daawat-e-Ishq, Action Replayy, and others. He proved his acting mettle with each of his roles. Aditya enjoys a massive fan following as well. Next, he will be seen in an out-and-out action film Rashtra Kavach OM. Apart from this, he will be seen in a web series, which is a remake of Night Manager

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditya talked about the difference between working in OTT shows and film series. He said, "It is different in a way. It's great for an actor because you get more time with the character. In a film, you have 2 or 2 and half hours while in series, you by virtue of having to be over it by 7-8 hours and you get more time to live the character... That is also satisfying.

He further said, "Acting is acting, you don't have to act any different for television than you act for the big screen. It's just in films you have limited time to get a lot done in while in series, you are able to stay in that character for long."

Speaking about Rashtra Kavach OM, apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, the movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana and the movie will hit the screens on July 1.

