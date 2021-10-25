EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan approached to play Tiger Shroff’s father in Ganapath; Deets Inside

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath is one of the most awaited films, and we had recently reported that the makers of this futuristic-drama are keen to rope in Tiger’s actor-father Jackie Shroff for a special appearance in the movie. We now have another interesting update on this Vikas Bahl directorial. Pinkvilla has learnt that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play Tiger’s father in Ganapath.

“Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities. Meanwhile, a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK, and Tiger and Kriti both have reached London. The shoot is expected to go on for around two months,” informs a source close to the development.

If all goes as per plan, then this will be Bachchan and Shroff’s first onscreen collaboration. Ganapath also marks Tiger and Kriti’s reunion after they first appeared together in 2014 in their debut Hindi film, Heropanti. Interestingly, Tiger was recently filming for Heropanti’s second part in the Queen’s City, and has now gone back for Ganapath.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti had revealed that she has a soft corner for Tiger in her heart, as he was her first co-star in the Hindi film industry. “We have started our careers together. We have been in the same boat, gone through the same things and grown together,” Kriti had said.

