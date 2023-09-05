EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on Anushka Sharma’s trolling when Virat Kohli underperforms; ‘Everyone is expert…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is making his return to acting with the upcoming OTT film titled Haddi. Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, this crime drama immerses itself in a dark and intricate tale of vengeance. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles, it provides a glimpse into the intricate underworld of criminal operations flourishing in Delhi. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Akshat and Anurag Kashyap discussed unity within Bollywood. Anurag also cited an example of Anushka Sharma being trolled whenever Virat Kohli doesn't perform well.

Anurag Kashyap on people dragging Anushka Sharma whenever Virat Kohli underperforms

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked about the perception that Bollywood lacks unity, Anurag Kashyap responded by saying, "It's not like we lack unity. Whether there's unity or not, it doesn't matter. The things that are celebrated the most are also the ones that are trashed the most. That applies to cinema, cricket, our politicians, and our heroes. We bring them up, and then we are the most disappointed by them."

Anurag continued, “So, it's not unique; even cricket players face criticism. If Virat Kohli doesn't score a century today, they'll criticize him and pull Anushka Sharma into it. Or if someone else doesn't perform, they'll say, 'Why didn't you pick him?' In this country, everyone's an expert in everything. Wherever you go, everyone knows who should be the cricket captain, who should be a film star, who should be the prime minister, who should be what. Everyone knows everything. We bring down whoever appears too high, not those who are invisible. So, unity has got nothing to do with it. Bollywood has a difference of opinion vis-à-vis lots of things but despite that they can still sit together and come together and talk. There are very few people who are rabid opportunists and the industry collectively avoids them. They are the 1 percent, not more."

More about Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap’s Haddi

Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda's Anandita Studios, along with Zee Studios, are the producers of the film. The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. Haddi is all set for its digital premiere on ZEE5 Golbal on September 7, 2023.

