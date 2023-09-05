EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap opines on Kartik Aaryan getting his due in industry; ‘Jisko bahut jaldi milta…’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most finest and talented actors in the entertainment industry. He has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the recently released Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani. The film also proved to be a box-office success. After that, the actor is back at work as he is reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala again for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life story of a sportsperson and will be directed by Kabir Khan. Now, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap opened up on how Kartik got his due late in the industry.

Anurag Kashyap opines on Kartik Aaryan getting his due in industry

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a candid chat with Pinkvilla along with director Akshat Ajay Sharma for their upcoming Haddi. Along with many topics, Anurag was asked how actors get their dues late in their careers. Speaking about the topics, the filmmaker brought up Kartik Aaryand and said, "But I think sabko time leke due milna chahiye. Agar isko bohut jaldi mil jata hai toh usko bohut jaldi kho bhi deta hai. Baki bhi stars ko dekhlo. Kartik Aaryan kabse aur kab jake hua. Kisi ko bhi dekh lo. Usko jaldi milta na usko utna jaldi kho bhi deta hai wo."

Watch the full interview:

Talking about Chandu Champion, the makers have revealed the first look of lead actor Kartik Aaryan from the film on August 1. Kartik also took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself where he is seen in the India blazer exuding pride for his nation.

Fans are impressed by the unique avatar of Kartik flaunting his buzz-cut hair with an intense expression on his face. He also mentioned that the first shooting schedule of the film in London has been wrapped up. He wrote in the caption, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero.. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.”

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion will mark Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan and his second with Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will hit theaters on the occasion of Eid in June 2024.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan impresses as a real hero in FIRST LOOK; Wraps first shooting schedule in London