EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap recalls first meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui; says, 'I actually did not even notice...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Whatever role he plays, the character becomes alive with his natural acting. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming Haddi. He is all set to mesmerize fans with his never-seen-before avatar of a transgender woman. The release of the first look of him from Haddi doubled the hype, and craze for Nawaz’s much-awaited next. Amidst this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recalled his first meeting with Nawazuddin and when he finally noticed him with his director's eyes.

Anurag Kashyap recalls first meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap was asked to share the first meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The filmmaker said, "The first time I met him I actually did not even notice him. Really in the sense, I met him because some friends of mine told me there's an actor who is leaving town which is Rajpal Yadav. Toh hum log unko rok ne gaye the and Nawaz bhi unme se ek tha. Phir mein Rajpal ko rok ke Shool (1999) mein role diya tha and Nawaz ko bhi Shool mein role mil gaya tha ek waiter ka. Tab itna notice nehi kiya tha, chhota sa role kiya tha paise k liye (talking about Nawazuddin)."

He further added, "Nawazuddin ko pehli bar dhyan diya tha Black Friday (2004) k shoot k time. Jab ab camera k through kisiko dekhte hai like director tab maine pehli bar dhayan diya tha 'kaun hai yeh?' His presence was so strong. So that was the first time I really noticed him. Since then it's been non-stop."

Watch the full interview:

About Haddi

Apart from Nawazuddin and Anurag, Haddi also stars Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sridhar Dubey, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. It is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on September 7, 2023.

