EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 duo Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan play ‘Guess these spooky movies’; See who won

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the leads. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans and film enthusiasts have been excited to find out how the plot turns out this time. For the last few days, Kartik and Kiara have been busy promoting their film, and amid this, they also joined Pinkvilla for a fun chat.

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani played a game called 'Guess these spooky movies', where the actors had to do exactly what the title suggests: Guess the Hindi spooky films with the help of one-line plots. The first question was, "The film follows the story of a man's search for a hidden treasure who awakens an entity who's never to be worshipped." Kiara answers Stree, but second-guesses her answer. On hearing the clue again, she asked if the film has the letter 'T'. Kartik quickly takes the hint and answers it as 'Tumbadd'. Both the actors get a point. The next clue was, "A group of friends return to the orphanage they grew up in..." Kiara answered that it's the last film of the Golmaal franchise but could not get recall the exact name. After some guesses, she answers that it's 'Golmaal Again', and wins the point.

The game gets more and more interesting and with each question, the actors get more and more competitive.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's interview with Pinkvilla below to find out who wins at the game:

Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

