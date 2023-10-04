EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh to headline Made In Heaven director Nitya Mehra's next thriller series

Since her breakthrough performance in Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal (2016), Fatima Sana Shaikh has constantly showcased her talent through a diverse range of movies like Thugs of Hindustan, Ludo, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She also forayed into the OTT space with anthologies like Ajeeb Daastaans and Modern Love Mumbai but hasn't so far delved into long-format storytelling. Come November, Fatima is all set to embark on this new journey in the digital space.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Fatima Sana Shaikh would be doing a thriller drama series for Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment, renowned for making streaming hits like the Scam franchise, Criminal Justice, and Rudra: Edge of Darkness, among others. The yet-untitled show is said to chronicle around an ashram life, although specific details are being closely guarded at this point of time. Baar Baar Dekho and Made In Heaven director Nitya Mehra will co-direct this series alongside her husband, Karan Kapadia. The pre-production of the show is currently underway and is scheduled to go on floors around mid-November.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has three movies lined up ahead

Apart from this web series, Fatima is also discussing a movie with Aamir Khan's banner, which might go on floors in the first quarter of next year. She was initially supposed to star in the remake of the Malayalam black comedy Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey for Aamir's production, but that's said to have been put on the back burner. Speaking of her upcoming lineup, she has two movies scheduled to release in the coming three months: Taapsee Pannu's production venture, Dhak Dhak, set to release on October 13 and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which will release in theatres on December 1, 2023. Her lineup also includes Anurag Basu's ensemble cast anthology, Metro…In Dino, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

We reached out to Nitya Mehra and the representatives of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Applause Entertainment. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn ready for Son of Sardaar 2; Filming begins around Summer 2024