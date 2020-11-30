EXCLUSIVE: Genelia D’souza on relationship with Riteish Deshmukh, what keeps them going, learning from kids

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Genelia D'souza opened up her relationship with Riteish Deshmukh, what keeps their bond going, what her kids have been teaching them with their innocence and more.

Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adored couples in B-Town. The couple dated for a couple of years before getting married and are blessed with two kids. Genelia took a sabbatical from work post embracing motherhood and is excited to return to work now. Her film Its My Life is getting a TV premiere now and the actress is definitely excited about it. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Genelia opened up her relationship with Riteish, what keeps their bond going, what her kids have been teaching them with their innocence, and more. Excerpts below:

In the lockdown period, families have definitely gotten an opportunity to reconnect and spend quality time with each other. How was it at the Deshmukh household?

Honestly, the kids have taught us how to love life. We are so stuck up about getting fancy stuff, they don’t care. Riteish and I have learnt so much from them, even during the lockdown, we learnt so much. So, I have been a city girl and Riteish has known the village life and city life, both. He always spoke about it but I never really related to it because I always had a city upbringing. But I felt through the kids, we got a chance to live both lives. Now it is just like we have to pack our bags and we can hop to our village, Lathur, and be in nature, At the end of it, it is about doing things together. The things we found hindrances were seen as blessings and you realise the little things in life like just being in nature is so fruitful. Kids taught us to be just you and leave all peripherals behind.

You two are adored so much. If I can ask, what keeps this bond going? No relationship is successful without its share of ups and downs.

When we were dating each other, we dated each other for 10 years and people would ask us how did you manage to date for 10 years, and we had no answer. We have heard the same during the relationship, marriage, and then have kids too. I think the thing about me and Riteish is that we communicate because we feel that in most relationships it is missing. We all have moments in our relationships where we perhaps have an argument or moments where we cannot live without each other, it is part of life. We also know our priorities and let go of things that are not so important.

I have to complement Riteish for that because he doesn’t make any issue. we don’t fight, we only fight when I want to fight. He won’t get into the nitty-gritty of issues, sometimes I feel I want that to happen because I am a different person. But he lets me be. I think in all of that, we found the rhythm of communication. Initially, we would not communicate our issues at all, but later I wanted that to happen so that we know why we are upset and it doesn’t come back again and those kinds of things help in our relationship. Plus, we try and keep the kids involved in our lives, we travel together most times.

We also follow a very systematic lifestyle, we have a very disciplined lifestyle and I feel that is very important in any relationship. Sometimes people are like why are so particular with timings but I tell them that it is very important. That’s why I don’t know how to explain the why but it is the ease we feel with each other that keeps us going. Also, Riteish doesn’t think that everything is a girl’s job. He has always been a supportive husband.

Riteish has always come across as a supportive spouse...

I never had to tell him to do anything. I never had to demand it. in fact, he was the one after me to get back to work for the last 2 years, he would tell me why am I wasting my talent, he told me that when I am busy, he will take off and visa versa. It is an understanding. I think when you have that kind of support you feel at ease and don’t feel the burden. I am actually very happy being a homemaker. I don’t feel burdened by it. There was a time when all I wanted was to be a homemaker and that is not a bad thing, I think it is double the work than when we go out for work. But yes, now I am ready to be back.

