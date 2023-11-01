Salman Khan, Arbaaz-Sohail to Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol: 10 fun episodes of Koffee With Karan to binge ft. siblings

Koffee with Karan stands out as one of the most beloved talk shows, having hosted numerous Bollywood celebrities on its iconic couch over seven seasons. These stars have generously shared intriguing gossip, made candid revelations, and, on occasion, even let slip details about their love lives. The eighth season, hosted by the effervescent Karan Johar, has recently kicked off, with its inaugural episode featuring the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone causing quite a stir on the internet.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming second episode, where the charismatic duo of brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, is set to take center stage. The promotional material has already offered a tantalizing glimpse into the juicy and exciting conversation that awaits viewers. As we eagerly anticipate their appearance on the show, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some entertaining episodes from past seasons that showcased the delightful dynamics of celebrity siblings.

List of Koffee with Karan episodes featuring siblings

1. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Season 6)

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda graced the fourteenth episode of Season 6 of Koffee with Karan. The episode was a delightful blend of quirky revelations and inside family jokes, providing viewers with a unique glimpse into the close-knit Bachchan clan. Karan Johar disclosed his long-standing friendship with the duo since their childhood, cheekily admitting to being the target of Abhishek's youthful antics.

During the episode, the Bachchan siblings unveiled the favored child status bestowed upon them by their parents. Abhishek shared insights into his career choices, while Shweta expressed her reservations about her daughter entering the entertainment industry.

The episode reached a pinnacle of entertainment as the siblings spilled the beans on their relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, divulged why their mother, Jaya Bachchan, holds disdain for the paparazzi, and playfully exposed each other's well-guarded secrets. This episode emerges as a must-watch, offering an engaging mix of laughter, revelation, and the warmth of familial bonds.

2. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (Season 6)

In the eleventh episode of Season 6, the vibrant trio of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor graced the set of Koffee with Karan. The Kapoor siblings brought an infectious energy to the show, offering viewers a delightful glimpse into their dynamic relationships with each other and their parents. Their father Anil Kapoor even made a special video appearance.

The episode was not only filled with laughter but also featured intriguing revelations. Sonam Kapoor shared her social media habits, candidly disclosing the celebrities she keeps a watchful eye on. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor showcased her talent for mimicry, delivering a memorable impression of none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan—a definite highlight that had the audience in stitches.

3. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan (Season 5)

The 100th episode of Koffee with Karan etched itself into the show's history as one of the most memorable, courtesy of the charismatic trio—Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. The brothers brought an emotional and fun-filled vibe to the set, offering viewers an intimate look into their dynamic relationships and unveiling some personal revelations.

Salman Khan opened up about the challenging times the family faced. The brothers even playfully admitting to being close with each other's girlfriends—a revelation that added a humorous twist to the familial camaraderie. A true highlight was Salman's infectious sense of humor and his trademark hilarious dance moves, serving as the cherry on top of an already delightful episode.

4. Ektaa Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor (Season 3)

The season 3 of Koffee with Karan hosted the queen of Indian television Ektaa Kapoor and her actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor. They talked about their rivalry with each other, and even touched the topic of casting couch in the industry. The brother-sister duo indulged into quite some banter and revealed some serious revelations.

5. Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar (Season 3)

Season 3 featured another sibling duo with directors Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar indulging in a heartfelt conversation on the show. They talked about their journey in the film industry, their childhood and filmy family. Zoya had even discussed her then-upcoming movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

6. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty (Season 2)

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty featured in the second season of the talk show. Shilpa had shared her experience on Big Brother. The sisters delved into their unwavering support for each with Shamita expressing pride in Shilpa’s achievements.

7. Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor (Season 2)

Karan hosted noted film stars Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in the fourteenth episode of Season 2. The trio delved into the origin of their nicknames and their childhood dynamics. Neetu Kapoor was even invited as a judge in the rapid fire round.

8. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan (Season 2)

The second season's fifth episode welcomed the sibling duo, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Karan Johar expertly navigated a conversation that delved into the intricacies of their professional and personal lives, offering viewers an intimate look into their world.

Saif Ali shared insights into his past, including reflections on his relationship with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Meanwhile, Soha shed light on her role in the critically acclaimed film Rang De Basanti, providing a glimpse into her own journey in the industry.

9. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora (Season 1)

In a captivating episode during the first season of Koffee with Karan, the vivacious duo of model-dancer Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora took center stage. Episode 20 became a platform for Malaika to open up about her relationship with her then-husband, Arbaaz Khan, adding a layer of personal insight to the discussion. Joining the Arora sisters in this episode was actor Dino Morea.

10. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (Season 1)

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have already graced the show together once before. The conversation was a heart to heart and even featured a message from their father Dharmendra.

