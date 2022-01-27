EXCLUSIVE: ‘I think Kareena Kapoor Khan is a tremendously beautiful woman’, quips Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel is grabbing all the limelight ever since the news of Gadar’s sequel in the pipeline came out. All the fans are jumping with joy to learn that Ameesha and Sunny Deol are soon going to be back with their romantic love saga. Well, Pinkvilla got a chance to exclusively interact with the actress who too is on cloud nine to be back with Gadar 2. In the interview, she opened up about a lot of things from her professional to her personal life but the one thing that got our attention was the Race actress talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan who was for the longest time pitted against her with lots of rumours about their catfights.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ameesha Patel made their entry into Bollywood at the same time with Refugee and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai respectively. Talking about the rumours of her 'not so good' relationship with the 3 Idiots actress, Ameesha said, “Like I said, I have no enemies, I hate no one. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some songs or does some great performance, I am the first one to actually tell my closest friends that wow she has done a brilliant job. I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman and an amazing actress and I have nothing against her. So when I was also asked by the media that she spoke certain negative things about me and I was asked to refute them, I said ‘I have no comment’.”

Ameesha Patel further said, “I will only have positive things to say about her as I don’t know her enough to talk ill about her. All I know is her work and what I see of her, I think is great. If she has certain opinions about me, It’s fine, let her be entitled to them and I don’t even know whether she even said it or the media escalated it. So I don’t even pay attention to it.”

Adding more about her relationship with Kareena’s father, Ameesha said, “As far as with her father, he is a gem. I love his company and he adores me. Every 15 days he will check on me and when I meet Kareena even publicly, we don’t share any enmity at all, we are very cordial with each other. In fact, I have worked with Saif in two films.”

Lastly, Ameesha Patel concluded by saying, “In fact, when Kareena had just given birth to Taimur, I was like ‘Kareena everyone wants me and you to do a film together and I think we should. It will be amazing for the audiences to see because for so long they have pitted me and you against each other that we should shock the world into it’. She was like ‘ya but I need to lose a lot of weight na’.”

