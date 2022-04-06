EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter’s Dhyan Chand biopic to roll by 2022-end; To undergo extensive training for the part

In December 2020, producer Ronnie Screwvala officially announced that Abhishek Chaubey will helm the biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand. “1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, and a story of India’s pride. It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with #AbhishekChaubey - a biopic on the Hockey Wizard of India- #DHYANCHAND,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter. Soon after Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play Dhyan Chand in the film.

We now have a new update on this much awaited project. We have learnt that the film will roll by the end of this year. “They will start shooting in November or December. They will finalise the exact dates soon. Abhishek will start with the pre-production after he is done with his ongoing commitments. He is presently busy with Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Soup. Ishaan will also start training for the part a couple of months before they start shooting for the film. It will be an intense prep. Meanwhile, work on the final script is on,” informs a source close to the development.

Interestingly, Ishaan has also assisted Abhishek Chaubey on Udta Punjab, which was headlined by his actor-brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan is also doing another film with Ronnie Screwvala called Pippa, that also features Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. He also has Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He even had a cameo in Adam McKay’s Don't Look Up, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet, among many others.

