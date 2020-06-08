EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut's design for Rangoli's home is how we can go local with our home designs

From Swami Vivekananda’s portrait in Prithvi’s room to throws made out of yak’s wool, Kangana Ranaut decorated Rangoli Chandel’s house with everything that is local and here’s a sneak peek.

Actors turning interior designers is not a new trend. Some have, in fact, made an alternate career out of it. However, often their designs include a focus on the application and experience part of it, and seldom on the material sourcing. When the news of turning a designer for her sister Rangoli hit the market, we thought to understand her perspective on the design; especially because Kangana is a vocal advocate for sustainable fashion and Khadi.

The Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) home of Rangoli was designed by the actor to blend comfort and aesthetics while sourcing materials from the domestic market. Years ago, the Swadeshi Moment invoked a sense of pride and emotion in the country. Today, it’s back in vogue. Giving life to a house to turn it into a home is not an easy job. There is a lot of investment here; not just financial but emotional too.

Speaking from her newly designed home, Rangoli said, “We hired a local contractor from Kullu. I am not into décor. Kangana asked me what kind of house you want - Italian, French, Victorian, hill house or colonial. I said I don’t know all of these. I want a house which reflects my personality. So, Kangana made me and Ajay sit and made notes to understand our preferences,” says Rangoli.

Here's a photo of Kangana with Rangoli in the new house:

“Kangana loves old and rustic designs, but I told her I don’t want it that way. I like rustic and vintage, but I wanted something new and practical. Since it’s a hilly area, one can see a lot of woodworks. I told Kangana that we must use wood,” she says, adding, “I also told her that I love marble stones which she doesn’t (Rangoli chuckles). Kangana incorporated every single preference of mine while designing this home.”

A sneak peek inside the house:

A source informs us, “When the contractor, workers met Kangana they thought she would be there for a few minutes and carry on with her work deputing some designer to do the rest of the job. When they saw that she sat for the meeting for an hour, they were thrilled. Moreover, the contractor was delighted to hear Kangana speak to all of them in Pahadi (local language).”

India is a diverse country with a rich milieu of different cultures. It’s evident from an array of architectural styles and variations one can find across the country. Celebrity homes are generally remembered for grandeur and imported materials. However, when it comes to interior designing going local is often considered risky.

Rangoli reveals that minute detailing was done by Kangana. “The artefacts and accessories were bought from various markets including Mumbai and Delhi. I am not even aware of some of these market. Kangana did the research! My rug has come from Udaipur. The carpet makers took six months to weave them. The idols in the mandir (temple) have come from Bengaluru. Kangana got throws for the living room from Kullu. Out of which one is made of Yak wool, and it has Kullu Patti (colourful design) which is also used in traditional topi worn by men in the area,” she says.

Prithvi in the puja room:

One of the biggest hurdles in the go-local approach is that people have a perception of the quality of the products. Rangoli, on the other hand, is quite flattered with the products. “Finishing and delivery of all these products were amazing and timely. We directly dealt with the producers and didn’t involve a middleman in this. It neither helps them or customers. I like one of my chandeliers which is half metal and half glass from a Delhi based Indian store.” It looks gorgeous. I don’t know how many times I go and look at my living room,” reveals Rangoli.

Kangana took exceptional care and efforts while designing nephew Prithvi Raj’s room. “Kangana designed it with a lot of colour and accessories. It has alphabets, planets and a lot of other things. Instead of installing a TV, Kangana chose to put Swami Vivekananda’s portrait because she wants him to get curious about Yoga and Sadhanas. It also has cartoons and games for him to enjoy. She also put up a swing for him in his balcony,” adds Rangoli.

Prithvi in his play zone:

“The house is beautiful. I didn’t want a home which is designed with a ‘touch-me-not’ style. The more you use it, it becomes more beautiful. Everything used in the house is easy going, and it is looking beautiful and beyond my imagination. I am delighted that we went for everything locally,” Rangoli adds.

A few days ago, I was speaking with a yoga teacher from Rishikesh, and with a great sense of disappointment he mentioned there not many Indians enrol in his academy, while there are foreigners throughout the year. Sadly, we live in times where the most beautiful places in the country are shared with the caption: It’s so beautiful that you won’t believe it’s in India!

Nevertheless, here are some ways we can go local the Kangana way:

1. Going local doesn’t mean compromising on the aesthetics of your rooms. It just means you need to research for local alternatives

2. Vernacular products add to the charm and keep the roots intact

3. We have some great art forms, and it is time to revisit our culture

4. India is a diverse country, and you can add a classic yet stylish touch to your bedroom by ordering stuff by local artisans.

5. One way to instil values in children is to include a portrait of inspirational personalities in their room while balancing it with the fun aspects of the room

6. Can try local things from different parts of the country

7. Small businesses will have unique and customised products which will bring uniqueness to every small corner of your house.

