EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma joins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew

Yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively wrote about Tabu set to join Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew from this week. Earlier, we have also written about the film revolving around working women from the airline industry, and Diljit Dosanjh playing an important role in this Rajesh Krishnan directorial. Pinkvilla now has another major update from this much awaited project. We have learnt that the makers have roped in Kapil Sharma to play a special part in The Crew.

“Kapil has an amazing role in The Crew, and the team is extremely excited to have him onboard. In fact, his role will be a pleasant surprise for the audience. He will start filming for it soon,” informs a source close to the development. While Kriti had started shooting for the film last month, Kareena joined the team a few days back. From this week, the duo along with Tabu will start filming for their combination scenes. They are also expected to travel abroad for an important schedule of the movie.

Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew

Rhea and Ekta have collaborated on The Crew after Veere Di Wedding, and in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Ekta had opened up about the project. “Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, all of them have a distinct charm that they bring onto the screen. Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in their era of Bollywood. Each one of them has ruled in their decade and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three as the protagonists of ‘The Crew’. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” Ekta Kapoor had said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi to play leading lady in Remo D'Souza’s next co-starring Abhishek Bachchan