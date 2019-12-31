EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan’s female fans turn unexpected guests at his house; Here’s how

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive female fan base. However, in a bizarre fan incident, a few female fans ended up turning guests as the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s house. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt how this happened.

When it comes to naming a star who has managed to climb up the ladder of success all by himself, Kartik Aaryan’s name shines right at the top. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is known for enjoying a massive fan base. Kartik’s fans aren’t just youngsters, even middle-aged people and elderly ones, love him equally. The Dostana 2 star too often obliges his fans with photos and autographs. However, in a new crazy fan incident, Kartik’s fans turned unexpected guests at his house.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from a source close to Kartik that he was at his residence in Juhu and was expecting a few guests to come over. When the doorbell rang, Kartik to be a gracious host went to open the door and he was taken by surprise! At his doorstep, there were not his expected guests but rather four girls who were waiting to see him. Seeing Kartik obviously made them go crazy and they couldn’t contain their excitement. The fans quickly made the best of the time and asked for selfies and pictures with the actor. Kartik as usual humbly obliged them with pictures and made their time memorable.

The Dostana 2 actor bid them farewell after this incident and then was left extremely confused. When the unexpected guests left, Kartik's mom immediately called the security of the building and asked how did the girls land up at the house. The security very much believed that those girls were expected guests and hence allowed them to their flat. Well, whatever the case might be, Kartik’s fans surely had a good day as they got to meet the heartthrob of the nation.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently wrapped up the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the film is a sequel to Dostana that starred , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from this, Kartik will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The film is also a seqeul to Love Aaj Kal and will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

