EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on seeking audience validation over critics; ‘There’s no bigger proof than box office’

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her two films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the recently released Crew. In the latest episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, the actress looked back at her decade-long journey in the industry, shared her opinions on seeking validation, and talked about dealing with rough patches in her career. Read on!

Kriti Sanon says success and failure can’t be taken seriously

During the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon shared her two cents on staying positive when things aren’t going as planned in her career. The actress said that over the years, she has realized that you can’t take success and failure seriously. “They are all very temporary. Everything changes every Friday and there’s no formula to anything,” she stated. The Crew actress further added that there’s a lot of effort that goes into every film and no matter if the movie has worked at the box office or not, everyone has worked equally hard on them.

According to her, there are multiple factors behind a film doing well or not at the box office. She explained, “Of course, whether it’s a good film or not, it’s the first factor. Apart from that, what time it releases, is it a time when people want to go to the theater, or maybe IPL is going on and nobody wants to go to the theater? What other films are there? Is it a Holiday weekend or not? There are things like VFX which is not in my control at all. Today, films are dependent on many factors to do a certain business. As an actor, what I can do is make sure I give it my 200%. No matter if the film does good or not, nobody should walk out and say ‘She didn’t do a good job. That’s my aim and that’s in my hands, nothing else.”

Kriti Sanon seeks audience’s validation over critics

While in the chat, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress was asked if she looks out for a film’s box office success or pays heed to its critical appreciation. Responding to it, she candidly said, “I am greedy so I want both normally. But otherwise, I seek the audience’s validation more.” She thinks that critics are also an audience. “They are few people who are just like anyone else. Today on Twitter, everybody is a critic. So, I don’t differentiate between them,” she divulged adding that she would take critics the same way she would listen to cinema lovers.

She added, “Everyone has a different opinion. You might not like a film; I might love it. There are so many films that have such polarized opinions and it’s a personal choice. So, the idea is for maximum people to love it. But I think, there’s no bigger proof than box office. Sometimes there are films that do huge numbers but I am like, ‘Oh, I didn’t love it.’ But that’s okay, there is a different kind of audience for that.”

Kriti Sanon opines Mimi happened at the right time for her

At the 69th National Film Awards, Kriti won the Best Actress award for her role in the comedy-drama film Mimi. While talking to us, she said that at that time, she was in a phase where she was like, ‘I need something more’ and that’s when Mimi happened. “Somewhere, I believe that everything happens for a reason and at the right time. For me, I think maybe Mimi happened when I was actually ready to take up that role and do justice to that character. Maybe it didn't happen before for the same reason,” the actress concluded.

On the work front, she is currently filming for her upcoming mystery thriller Do Patti with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

