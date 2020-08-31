  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy reveals her schedule during lockdown & every millennial will relate to it; Watch Video

Mouni Roy, who will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, takes us through her daily schedule and reveals how she kept herself busy during the lockdown.
9848 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy reveals her schedule during lockdown & every millennial will relate to it; Watch VideoEXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy reveals her schedule during lockdown & every millennial will relate to it; Watch Video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mouni Roy is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who has won millions of hearts with her impeccable acting prowess and panache. The Gold actress, who ventured into acting with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has carved a niche for herself with sheer dedication and talent. Also, one can’t miss out her fashion statements which are treat to the eyes. Besides, Mouni has also been a fitness icon and never fails to dish out major fitness goals.

While the actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world, fans are always keen to know how the Made in China actress is spending her time during the lockdown. So, during an exclusive conversation, Mouni revealed her entire schedule of the day and it is relatable to every millennial. The diva begins her day between 6:30-7 am or 8:30-9 am and need a glass of water right after waking up. Her daily routine includes a lot of meditation sessions, healthy food, book reading sessions, family time and much more. Besides, Mouni makes sure to spend time with her nephews and help them with their arts and crafts homework. In fact, she also spends time trying her hands at painting and baking.

Clearly, the actress is thoroughly enjoying her time at the home during the lockdown with her family. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mouni will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ayaan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the lead.

Also Read: Mouni Roy's captivating smile in these candid photos will steal your heart

Watch Video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement