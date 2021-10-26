EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara is very much a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film; New schedule to begin soon
A source close to the team denied the report stating that Nayanthara has quit Atlee's next co-starring Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing Aryan Khan Drugs Case. "All we can do is laugh about it...this is not true." The pre-production work of the film is going on in full swing.
Atlee's next film, an action-packed thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead role has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of the film have already completed the first schedule in Pune and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in the store for them.
Also Read: After Vicky Kaushal, Samantha congratulates Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan for Koozhangal's entry to Oscars 2022
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie will see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the much-anticipated Pan-India project.