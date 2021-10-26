EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara is very much a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film; New schedule to begin soon

Amidst the chaos about Shah Rukh Khan taking his personal space to cope with the recent turmoil in his life, reports state Nayanthara has quit Atlee's film. However, that is not true! Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nayanthara is very much a part of the film and that she is looking forward to resuming the shoot soon. 

A source close to the team denied the report stating that Nayanthara has quit Atlee's next co-starring Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing Aryan Khan Drugs Case. "All we can do is laugh about it...this is not true." The pre-production work of the film is going on in full swing. 

Atlee's next film, an action-packed thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead role has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of the film have already completed the first schedule in Pune and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in the store for them.

Being made on a lavish budget, the yet-to-be-titled film will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations. 

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Nayanthara and SRK starrer has been titled 'Lion'. A copy of a permission letter, having the upcoming project mentioned as Lion, to shoot at Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station had leaked online. However, only time will tell whether Lion is the actual title or the film's working title. 

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie will see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the much-anticipated Pan-India project. 

Credits: Pinkvilla


