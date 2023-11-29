EXCLUSIVE: No extended cut of Animal for OTT; Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why

The anticipation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood directorial is on all-time high. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and others. Prior to its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted ‘A’ certificate to the film and suggested several modifications. Recently, the director spilled beans if the film will get an extended cut on OTT as well.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reflects on Animal not getting an extended cut on OTT

Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, the director was asked if the film gets an extended cut on OTT as well. To this, Sandeep mentioned, “I think I’ve removed some 5–6 minutes which I felt was not needed, so I think it is not needed for the OTT also because aisa nahi hai ke (it’s not like) this one is a brilliant scene which was not fitting, and we removed it so.

While the producer, Bhushan Kumar, chimed in, “We may use deleted scenes… we can put it (on the handle).”

Watch the full interview here:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on close association with Bhushan Kumar

In addition to this, Sandeep Vanga also talked about his close association with the producer Bhushan Kumar who had also produced Kabir Singh. The director went on to confirm that the duo will be collaboration on five films.

The director shared, “The comfort and the trust and the creative liberty you get. What else you want?" He said that there is no pressure from Bhushan and also called him the "best producer in the country now.”

Upon being asked if the two ever discuss budgets, Vanga revealed, "We have never discussed budgets.” And added, “I have realized that budget ka kabhi baat hi nahi hua (I just realized that we never talked about budget)."

Reacting to Sandeep’s statement, Bhushan Kumar stated that the director has ‘zero wastage’ and asserted that it is owing to the trust they’re collaborating again and again.

The much anticipated Animal is a PAN India project which will be released in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, this Friday i.e. on December 1.

