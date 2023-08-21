EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi to lead sports-action film Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi made her acting debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and has since featured in films such as Bharat, Batla House, Street Dancer, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and more. She recently made a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero and has a slew of upcoming projects. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla has learned that Nora might be collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal for a unique extreme sports action film titled Crakk.

Nora Fatehi to team up with Vidyut Jammwal for sports-action film Crakk?

According to a source that shared details with Pinkvilla, Nora Fatehi is potentially set to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal for the first time in an upcoming film named "Crakk," in which she will be playing the lead role.

Vidyut has established himself as a prominent actor in the action thriller genre, having starred in films such as Commando, Sanak, Khuda Haafiz, and IB 71, among others. His performances often captivate audiences with intense and engaging action sequences. Now, he is coming to entertain his audiences with a sports action film. In a previous exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in May, Vidyut had revealed insights about the film's genre. He mentioned, "It's the first extreme sport film out of India, ever. And it is authentic and it's about the extreme sport athletes. So we have finished 60 percent of it."

More details about the film have been kept under wraps, but it is reportedly directed by Aditya Datt and also stars Arjun Rampal. It will be produced by Vidyut under his home production, Action Hero Films. The release date of the movie is expected to be announced soon.

Nora Fatehi’s professional front

Nora is set to appear in a comedy film titled 100%, where she will share the screen with Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. Additionally, she has completed filming for Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express, where she features alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma. She's also a part of Remo D’Souza’s dance drama Dancing Dad, which stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. In addition to these projects, Nora is also involved in a multilingual film called Matka.

