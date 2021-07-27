EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra’s lawyer informs they have filed a bail application before the Magistrate Court

Last week, ’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged connection with an adult film racket, and it is being said that he is the key conspirator in the case. Reportedly, Kundra had filed a plea challenging the police custody. Bombay High Court heard the matter today, and has sent Raj to 14 day judicial custody. “Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case,” read a tweet on ANI’s official Twitter handle.

When Pinkvilla reached out to Kundra’s lawyer Subhash Jadhav to know about their next step, here’s what he had to say. “We have filed a bail application before the Magistrate Court. The hearing for the same is tomorrow,” informs Advocate Jadhav.