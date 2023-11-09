EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji gears up for first-ever Masterclass at International Film Festival of India 2023

Undoubtedly, Rani Mukerji is adored by many as one of Bollywood's beloved actresses. Throughout her career, from movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, and Mardaani to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, she has showcased her versatility and mastery in acting. Now, the actress is all set to do a Masterclass this year at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

A source informed Pinkvilla that Rani Mukerji will attend this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to do her first-ever Masterclass at the esteemed film festival. While Rani had been present at the opening ceremony of IFFI Goa in 2013, this will be her first time to discuss her craft and cinematic journey at IFFI.

She will be present on the 26th of this month for her Masterclass, which will be led by the well-known film critic Bharadwaj Rangan. The Hichki actress plans to be in Goa for just one day for the IFFI session and then return to Mumbai the same night. Even though Rani is taking on fewer film projects these days, her list of films is nothing less than captivating. The Mardani franchise and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway have been highly successful at the box office.

Rani Mukerji is married to renowned producer, Aditya Chopra, who is also the head of Yash Raj Films. They had their first child in 2015, a baby girl named Adira.

Earlier during an interview with Pinkvilla, Rani mentioned that she takes her time to choose scripts, waiting for the audience's response. She said, “The fact is that I stay at home and replenish myself. I kind of think. I kind of see cinemas from around the world - What is coming and what kind of work people are doing across the globe; Because we as actors are always waiting to get inspired as well.”

Recently, Rani appeared in the drama movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film was inspired by a real incident in 2011 where the child of an Indian couple was separated by Norwegian authorities. After its release, both the movie and Rani Mukerji's acting received positive feedback. This year, she also starred in the OTT documentary series: The Romantics. Before that, she was part of the comedy film, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

