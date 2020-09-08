EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh on Surjeet Singh’s allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case: He wants publicity

Days after Surjeet Singh claimed about Sandip Ssingh having a role in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the latter has opened up on the allegations in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has surfaced, everyone has been brimming with an opinion in the case. Each day is coming up with a new twist in the story and many names have been highlighted in the case who have made some shocking allegations about people close to the late actor. Amid this was Surjeet Singh, who had alleged that Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh has a role in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's death and that he even has Dubai connection.

While Surjeet's allegations did raise a lot of eyebrows, Sandip, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, has slammed the allegations. He questioned about Surjeet's association with Sushant and his family. Sandip recalled watching Surjeet at Cooper Hospital and how the cops enquired him about the latter. While Sandip told the cops about being clueless about Surjeet, the latter told the police that he is from Karni Sena. Sandip stated that there has been inconsistency in Surjeet's statements which ranged from belonging to the Karni Sena, NCP, being an actor and now he has introduced himself as a producer. Apparently, Surjeet has announced a movie on Sushant Singh Rajput lately.

Furthermore, Sandip emphasised that Surjeet is doing everything for publicity. He even had several questions for Surjeet and stated, "Is he Sushant's friend? What was he doing in Cooper Hospital? Is he close to the family? If he is, does he have one picture with Sushant or any phone number or messages, please share."

Later, Sandip also addressed Surjeet's claims of him having a Dubai connection and questioned about the basis of the allegations. "He said I have some Dubai connection. Who is he to say that? How did he come to know, first find out that? If he heard that, why is he talking about that after a month?"

We wonder what Surjeet Singh has to say in his defence about Sandip's statement.

Meanwhile, Sandip, who has been in the news after there have been speculations about his role in Sushant's death, has also shared his chats with the late actor on social media and gave a glimpse of the bond he has shared with the Raabta star.

