EXCLUSIVE: Should Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi’s Murder be remade? Actress answers

Mallika Sherawat, who will next be seen in Rajat Kapoor directed RK/RKAY, says that there is definitely a change in the way actresses are perceived in the Bollywood industry now. “That has changed, or is beginning to change because we see that. When you see Bollywood formulaic traditional films, they are not doing well at the box office. They are not doing well because they want to see content that they resonate with, they want to see content like Ankho Dekhi, Mirzapur, they want to see (content) that they can relate to,” shares Mallika.

After RK/RKAY, Mallika will next be seen in an OTT show. “I am doing this web series with Gurmmeet Singh who has directed Mirzapur. It’s called Bouncer Nagar, it’s a comedy, and that is releasing next. Right now the dubbing is going on,” says Mallika. One of her most loved films is Anurag Basu’s Murder, which had also featured Emraan Hashmi.

With so many earlier films being remade, would she want Murder to be remade too? “I would want RK/RKAY, Gulabo and Mahboob (her and Rajat Kapoor’s characters), that is what I would want to be remade,” says Mallika. But not Murder? “If a good script comes to me, why not? It all for me depends on the script, it all depends on the kind of rapport I have with the director,” the actress states.

Meanwhile, RK/RKAY releases tomorrow and features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha and Kubbra Sait.

