EXCLUSIVE: Is Sidharth Malhotra on Kiara Advani’s speed dial? Varun Dhawan REVEALS the truth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are painting the town red with their chemistry off-screen for the past couple of weeks. These two are rumoured to be dating for a long time now. Although no confirmation has come from any side, their videos and pictures from events where they can be seen sitting together, lost in each other and even dancing together are winning hearts and raising the speculations of them dating. The recent one is their video of chatting at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Well, since we are just a day away from JugJugg Jeeyo’s release, Kiara along with Varun Dhawan are on a promotional spree. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Varun revealed the person who is on Kiara’s phone speed dial list and we bet this will get all the Sid-Kiara fans jumping with joy.

We played a fun game with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani where both the JugJugg Jeeyo stars were asked to write the name of that one person from Bollywood whose name is on Kiara’s phone speed dial. The ABCD 2 actor took Kiara’s permission and without wasting a minute wrote Sidharth Malhotra’s name. When looked at his answer, she laughed and said that she knew he would write Sid’s name. The actress had written her manager's name but she blushed hard and confirmed that Varun was right.

Check out the video:

Well, this is not the first time when Sidharth Malhotra’s name has come up during any Kiara Advani interview. In a recent interview with ETImes too, Kiara had picked Sidharth’s name when asked to name her favourite co-star. Isn’t this cute?

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar co-starring Ram Charan.

