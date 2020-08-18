  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput had sleepless nights after #MeToo; wish Sanjana picked up phone: Ex teammate

Months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his former teammate recalls how the #MeToo allegations affected the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves across the nation and while several angles are being looked into and discussed, many of his closest friends have come out in the open and revealed how the #MeToo allegations had affected him. In fact, his ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals that the entire gang went through a series of sleepless nights to understand how to salvage the damage done to his reputation.

Samuel tells us, "I had just moved in with them to the Pali Hill flat. All the discussions were together in the team. Kushal was slightly closer so he was privy to more such conversations. But yes, legally we were also discussing the recourse after the allegations came out." Talking about how it affected Sushant personally, he shares, "We had a lot of sleepless nights after the #MeToo allegations against #SushantSinghRajput. That was the time when Sanjana had left for the States. There were two-three nights which were really stressful."

He also expresses that it could have been ideally better if Sanjana Sanghi responded to the allegations a little earlier than she did. "Sushant had a huge following on social media so he must have received a lot of comments. At such a time, every second you lose can be damaging to your reputation. Any kind of omission also contributes to a lot of damage. If Sanjana had picked up the phone and responded on the first day, the damage would have been less, compared to answering after a few days. So legally, I feel the damage was already done (by the time she responded)."

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri states late actor didn't like 'wrong' articles written about him

