EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey's inspiring tale on Mumbaikar co-star Vijay Sethupathi: After shooting for 12 hours…

Even while Vikrant Massey is busy promoting ZEE5’s Forensic, which premiers on June 24, his fans are also excited to see the actor in filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar with Vijay Sethupathi. They shot for the film last year, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Vikrant about the film’s release, here’s what he had to say. “I actually have no idea, but one thing I am very sure of is that the film is ready,” informs Vikrant.

He further adds, “I think I will have a look at it in the next 8 to 10 days. Working with Santosh sir, we have all grown up watching his films. He has been one of our heroes. He has brought in this huge… he was one of the most instrumental changes in the technical department in our Hindi industry. Whether it’s Dil Se or Asoka, he has done incredible work.”

Was it intimidating to work with Vijay Sethupathi? “Not at all. I think he is one of the most grounded superstars I have met. I want to share this on record that after shooting for 12 hours everyday, he makes sure that he waits back for an hour to get pictures clicked with his fans and that is something which is so inspiring, and to do that everyday. The love and adulation that he gets from people, his humility speaks for it,” shares the actor.

Meanwhile, director Vishal Furia’s upcoming thriller, Forensic, also features Radhika Apte in the lead role.

