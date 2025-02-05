EXCLUSIVE: Will Vicky Kaushal join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe? Chhaava actor says, ‘That’s one genre…’

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the historical drama Chhaava with Maddock Films. Many popular Bollywood actors are a part of the banner’s Horror Comedy Universe. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky shared whether he would be joining it anytime soon. He said that it was a genre he hadn’t attempted yet and would love to take it up.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal and Chhaava director Laxman Utekar were asked by a fan if they would like to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

In response, Vicky stated, “I would love to. I would love to because that's one genre that I have not attempted and been a part of till date. So if something like that comes up, preferably if something like that comes up with Maddock because they have mastery over that genre. So of course I would love to take it up.”

Meanwhile, Laxman Utekar praised Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik for his prowess in the horror comedy genre and said that he wouldn’t be able to do it better than him.

Utekar said, “Horror comedy Amar Kaushik hai na apna. Usse accha main nahi kar sakta. He’s a brilliant director and uss genre me unhone jo hold kiya hai, 600-700 crore, woh jis tarah se woh genre karte hain mujhe nahi lagta koi aur kar sakta hai. Toh isliye main koshish bhi nahi karunga (For horror comedy Amar Kaushik is there. I can't do better than him. He's a brilliant director and the hold he has in that genre, 600-700 crore, the way he makes that genre, I don't think anyone else can do it. That's why I won't even try).”

Coming to Chhaava, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Alongside him, the cast of the period film includes Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the cast of Chhaava includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar.