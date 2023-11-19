International Men's Day EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi remembers his late father, recalls writing him letters

Pankaj Tripathi is well-known as one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He was honored with the Best Supporting Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in Mimi. Today on the occasion of International Men’s Day, the actor got emotional recalling his late father and spoke about his bond with him.

Pankaj Tripathi recalls his father

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his father and recalled that since there were no phones during the time he was studying at Patna, he used to write letters to his father approximately every six months to assure him that he was doing well.

He also shared thoughts about his father, noting that he hasn't sought feedback from him in 25 years. Emphasizing his independence, he mentioned making decisions on his own for the past 30 years. Reflecting on the time he informed his father about coming to Bombay, he said, “Wo bole acha? Kya Karoge? Mai bola filmon me kaam karunga. Wo bole hoyega? Mai bola han ho jaayega. Thik hai jao.”

He recalled that when he finally went to Bombay he asked himself “ab kisse raaye lunga? Kisko bataunga? kisko kya karu mai? Kaise karu mai?” But then he realized that he has never taken any advice from his father since 25 years.

He added, “pata nai ho software jo bachpan se upbringing me pala hai ki ye hai toh sab theek ho jaayega, mai kuch galti bhi karke aaunga toh bach jaunga, bacha lenge, ye nahi kama paunga, bhau hoga toh bhojan layak paise bhej denge, Patna me padhta tha 400 rupay mahina aate the ghar se (I don't know if the software that has been nurtured in upbringing since childhood is correct. If I make any mistakes, he will protect me. If there is a burden, they will send money for meals. I used to study in Patna, and 400 rupees came home every month).”

Work front of Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Main Atal Hoon and a biographical film depicting the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav, renowned for his National Award-winning works such as Natarang and Balgandharva.

