Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam reveals how she is going to celebrate the day with Aditya Dhar

Even as Yami Gautam Dhar is busy promoting her upcoming thriller, A Thursday, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up on Valentine's Day. “I think it’s a very sweet day and anyone who believes in it must carry on. I am sure a lot of them don’t even know what it’s celebrated for, but it’s sweet. For me the most clear memory of a Valentine's Day was in Chandigarh, jab pura ka pura sheher mujhe red dikhta tha. I think that’s the most fun memory for me,” says Yami.

Sharing a Valentine's Day memory from her college days, Yami says, “I remember when I was in the university, I was pursuing my honours in law. I heard somewhere, rumour had it, that there are going to be no classes that day because it's Valentine's Day. But I was like I don’t care, my exams are approaching and I need to be there. So I travelled all the way to the university, and there were ten of us. (Then) in walks our seniors from other department (informing) that there are going to be no classes, so we can just take a leave. I said, ‘ma’am is not going anywhere, she is going to be here, and even if there is one student the class will go on and I am going to be the one’. I was a little that type.”

Yami Gautam got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. This will be their first Valentine’s Day after marriage. So what are their plans for the big day? “I am still going to work, still going to promote A Thursday. (But) now that everybody has reminded me (about Valentine’s Day), I will wish Aditya and I think we are just going to have a good laugh. But if Valentine’s Day is about having a good time, enjoying a good meal, laughing together and doing something nice, watching, then we do that everyday,” states Yami.

