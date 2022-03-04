Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi on dancing gracefully at Mouni Roy’s wedding: Was a turning point for me

Mouni Roy’s wedding with Suraj Nambiar early this year was one of the most talked about events in tinselvile. While the diva’s wedding ceremony was a grand affair, several videos from the ceremony went viral on social media. Amid this, a video of Mouni’s close friend Mandira Bedi dancing her heart out at the ceremony grabbed a lot of attention. The actress was seen shaking a leg on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge tracks and her vibrance won hearts. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Woman Up S3, Mandira spoke about the same and said that attending the wedding was a turning point for her.

She said, “My life has gone through a lot in this last year and she is a very close friend of mine and for me that was me turning a corner because I have not been meeting too many people in the last little while. At Mouni’s wedding is when I just said, “you know what, 2022, new year, it’s her wedding and I went out there and I had to be present for her”. I was not there for her bridal shower, I was not there for her a couple of things before" Mandira also emphasised that she wanted to be present at the wedding for Mouni and be the friend that she is to her to the best of her ability.

“So, I went out there and I really did actually let go of a lot of sadness that I was going through and I enjoyed myself at the wedding. I danced and had fun on DDLJ songs. I had a very nice time in those 3 days. It was a turning point for me, I turned a corner when I was there,” Mandira added.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi on her idea of accepting hardships in life: Deal with it, don’t push it