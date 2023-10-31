12 Most SHOCKING deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen manga; #7 is a tear-jerker

The following content contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

After the story pulled the plug on Satoru Gojo's character, it has certainly been a tough ride for the fans of the story. With the Shibuya incident also playing out in the anime, the stakes seem to be pretty high. But Gojo is not the only one who dies in the story and leaves the fans shocked. JJK has made it clear from the very beginning that the series is not scared of making bold choices when it comes to killing characters. Well, here is a list of the 12 most shocking deaths that take place in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

1. Satoru Gojo - Chapter 236

Satoru Gojo's fate takes a grim turn in the manga when he faces Sukuna in a fierce battle spanning several chapters. After an intense fight, Gojo appears to have won, but in Chapter 236, it's revealed that he ultimately loses his life to Sukuna. Gojo's death has left fans with mixed reactions, but it paves the way for the next generation of jujutsu sorcerers to take on the daunting challenge of confronting Sukuna.

2. Junpei Yoshino - Chapter 27

In the 27th chapter, it was during his intervention with Mahito that Junpei ended up getting into grave trouble. Mahito played with Junpei at first and led him on. And after the death of his mother, it was Junpei's turn to face a gore death. It was in a blink of a second that the man was turned into ashes.

3. Kechizu and Eso - Chapter 62

Another pair that saw death in the same scene as Mahito was the duo of brothers Kechizu and Eso. When first introduced, the brothers looked like incredibly powerful spirits. However, their powers could not fester in front of Mahito, and two ended up getting killed at the hands of Yuji Itadori and Nobara.

4. Riko Amanai - Chapter 72

This one scene of death comes from the Gojo's past arc. Here, the story takes the reader 12 years in the past, and we see that Riko Amanai is entrusted to Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto for safekeeping on her journey to Tengen. However, in a shocking turn of events, Riko is brutally executed by Toji Fushiguro, who bypasses their defenses due to his lack of cursed energy.

5. Kokichi Muta - Chapter 82

Kokichi Muta was one of the students of the Kyoto Jujutsu High. And we happen to meet this character at the Sister School Goodwill event. This is where we see that it was Mahito who betrays the student at the last minute only to see him struggle on his own. And what was more saddening to see was the part where Kokichi could not confess his true feelings for Miwa, one of his classmates.

Advertisement

6. Hanami - Chapter 85

A few chapters after the death of Kokichi, Hanami was the one to face death in Jujutsu Kaisen. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, the curse named Hanami happened to escape. The team of Hanami, Jogo, Choso, and Mahito tried fighting Gojo down the subway only to find that they might not be able to win so fast. And the first one to lose in the match was Hanami!

7. Toji Fushiguro - Chapter 113

Not only the curses and protagonists, but the elder characters have also faced a gruesome death in Jujutsu Kaisen. One of them is the father of Megumi, Toji Fushiguro. It was at the hands of Satoru Gojo that Toshi lost his life. But for the second time, it was Ogami's cursed technique that led the man to die during the events of the Shibuya Incident once again.

8. Jogo - Chapter 116

A few chapters after the death of Toshi, it is now Jogo who is eliminated in the story. Jogo was one of the first villains that Yuji faces during the bigger battles of the Shibuya incident. Sukuna was the one to take control of Yuji's body and put in a collision course with Jogo. The death of this character proves that Sukuna was the most cold-hearted being known in the story just yet.

9. Kento Nanami - Chapter 120

Also known as one of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers out there, Kento's death surely proved that anything can happen in the story of JJK. This is another character that went down at the hands of Mahito. After fighting a number of enemies, it was finally Mahito who took down the fan-favorite and brought in one of the most shocking scenes into the story.

10. Mahito - Chapter 133

The character that killed a lot of the sorcerers and spirits alike finally saw his death in Chapter 133 of the manga. As the end of the Shibuya Incident played out, we see that Yuji Itadori and Todo had to join hands and build powers that could ultimately bring him down. But it was not these two that ended Mahito. Kenjaku arrives at the last minute and absorbs Mahito only to bring an end to the madness of the Shibuya incident.

Advertisement

11. Yuji Itadori - Chapter 9

It was in the ninth chapter itself that the tone was set for the story. It was the moment with Sukuna made the decision to kill Yuji in one of the most brutal ways possible. In the fight, Sukuna ripped Yuji's heart out in a single attack. Although the character was brought back to life quickly enough, this scene was enough to set the stage for a fantastic series to come ahead.

12. Mai Zenin - Chapter 149

The last one on the list of some of the most shocking deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen is that of Mai Zenin. Mai, from the Zenin Clan, faced a difficult situation due to her family's disapproval of her weak curse powers. In a touching moment, she reconciled with her sister Maki just before her shocking death. As she passed away, Mai asked Maki to use her remaining cursed energy to take revenge on their family. Maki honored her sister's wish and went on to defeat many of their family members, playing a crucial role in their family's transformation.

This concludes the list of all the deaths in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that shocked the readers. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the world of pop culture and anime.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Can this technique bring Gojo BACK? Here's what theory suggests