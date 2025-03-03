2025 Oscars: Biggest Fails and Worst Moments, from Confusing James Bond Tribute to Hulu Outage

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, had its fair share of memorable moments, both good and bad. While indie film Anora dominated with five wins, and The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez picked up major awards, some moments left audiences puzzled. Here’s a look at the top worst moments from this year’s Oscars.

1. Confusing James Bond tribute

The Oscars paid tribute to the James Bond franchise, but the execution left many viewers scratching their heads. The segment started with a video montage, which made sense, but then shifted to an unexpected stage performance.

Margaret Qualley danced, followed by Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye performing Bond theme songs as per Entertainment Weekly. The confusion deepened when the Academy had already cut live performances for Best Original Song nominees.

2. Hulu streaming outage

Technical issues disrupted the Oscars for thousands of viewers. Hulu, which streamed the event live, experienced an outage affecting more than 30,000 users, according to DownDetector.com.

Some viewers lost access early in the broadcast, while others were cut off just before Anora won Best Picture. The glitch left many frustrated, especially as the show ran longer than planned.

3. Diane Warren’s losing streak continues

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren, known for hits like If I Could Turn Back Time, was nominated for Best Original Song for the 16th time. Her song The Journey, performed by H.E.R. for The Six Triple Eight, lost to El Mal from Emilia Pérez, written by Clément Ducol and Camille.

Advertisement

Camille attempted to sing during her speech, but the audience's reaction was lukewarm. Many had hoped Warren would finally win, but she remains without a competitive Oscar despite her honorary statuette.

4. Adrien Brody refuses to cut his speech

Adrien Brody won his second Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist, 22 years after his first win for The Pianist. During his acceptance speech, the orchestra started playing to signal him to wrap up as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Brody firmly responded, “I’m wrapping up. Please. Please. I will wrap up. Please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. It’s not my first rodeo. I will be brief.” His reaction got laughs from the audience, but it was an awkward moment in the broadcast.

5. Conan O’Brien jokes about Karla Sofía Gascón

Host Conan O’Brien referenced Karla Sofía Gascón’s recent Twitter controversy during his opening monologue. The joke was lighthearted, but since Gascón was in the audience, the moment felt uncomfortable. She took it in stride, and the audience laughed, but the joke still sparked conversation online.

Advertisement

6. Ben Stiller’s awkward stage entrance

Ben Stiller, presenting the award for Production Design, attempted a bit where he emerged from a stage riser. The riser got stuck, adding to the intentional awkwardness of the moment.

The stage then started going down again and Ben Stiller had to jump and present the nominees. Stiller eventually made it onto the stage, but the segment felt clumsy rather than funny.