ASAP Rocky Acquittal: Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and More React to Jury Verdict, 'Not Guilty I Told...'

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on Tuesday, February 18, in his 2021 felony shooting case. The decision came after a three-week trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been accused of firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terrell Ephron. The incident happened in November 2021 near a hotel in Hollywood, as per Billboard.

Rocky was facing two felony charges for assault with a firearm. If he had been found guilty, he could have been sentenced to up to 24 years in prison. However, prosecutors were asking for an eight-year sentence.

When the not guilty verdict was read, Rocky showed his relief. He jumped over the rail in the courtroom to hug his partner, Rihanna. The couple was later seen celebrating together outside the courthouse.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Rocky said, “First of all, we want to thank God. We really want to thank the jury for making the right decision. We’re blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all.”

Rihanna also shared her feelings on social media. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY.”

Several artists quickly reacted to the news, showing their support for Rocky. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, posted a black-and-white photo of Rocky in the courtroom with a praying hands emoji. His post received over 1.6 million likes within 14 hours. Ye and Rocky previously collaborated on the song Jukebox Joints in 2015.

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj also shared her happiness on Instagram. She posted a picture of Rocky, Rihanna, and their two sons, Riot and RZA, with the message, “To God Be The Glory.”

Rapper 50 Cent also reacted to Rocky’s verdict. He had previously predicted Rocky would win the case and even said he was willing to bet $500,000 on it. After the verdict, 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, “Not Guilty I told [ninja]’s I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it when ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling 5 days straight BOOM Now stay sucker free.”

Filmmaker Spike Lee also celebrated the verdict. He thanked the judge and jury and promoted his upcoming movie Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Rocky and Denzel Washington.

Lee posted, “Good Morning, Thanks To The Judge And Jury For The NOT GUILTY VERDICT. A$AP And DENZEL WASHINGTON Are [fire] In HIGHEST 2 LOWEST. DA New SPIKE LEE JOINT This SUMMER. And DAT’S DA ‘40 ACRES AND A MULE’ TRUTH, RUTH., YA-DIG SHO-NUFF.”

Advertisement

Rapper Papoose shared a viral clip of Rocky jumping over the courtroom rail to hug Rihanna. He wrote, “I know on the internet everything is a joke. But man, I’m so happy for this dude. Peace to Asap & his family! God is good.”