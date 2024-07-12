Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills Home Hits Market For USD 68 Million Amid Reports Of Marital Strife

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially listed their mansion for sale amid reports of marital woes. The estranged couple’s 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home was publicly listed on Thursday, July 11, nearly a month after reports first emerged that Lopez and Affleck were trying to sell the massive property.

Bennifer, who have been married since 2021, apparently spent two years searching for their ideal love nest before encountering the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023. They bought it for $60,805,000 at the time. However, per the property’s current listing, the couple is asking for $68 million from potential buyers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck list their Beverly Hills mansion for sale — The couple reportedly never liked the grand abode

According to the listing, the home was renovated with “the highest level of quality” within the last four months.

The mansion includes a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, basketball and pickleball courts, and a bar. Additionally, the five-acre property entails a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse just parallel to the primary habitat. It also features a caretaker house, a two-bedroom guard house, a 12-car garage space, and parking for 80 vehicles.

Despite splurging substantial bucks, Affleck reportedly never really liked the home as it was too far away from his kids, an insider told People last month. Even Lopez thought the property was too big for her.

Before Ben and Jen purchased the home, the mansion was listed for $135 million in 2018, but the price dropped to $75 million five years later, before the Oscar winner and the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer acquired it at a more reduced price.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been living apart for a while

The singer stayed at the lavish dwelling all by herself in recent months after Affleck moved into a rental property about 30 minutes from their Beverly Hills mansion after whispers of trouble in their paradise began in early May.

Amid rising rumors about discord between her and Affleck, Lopez took off for a solo European trip late last month, where she was seen enjoying a boat day with pals, among other activities. Affleck, for his part, seized the opportunity by moving all his belongings out of their shared residence, with Page Six reporting that the chances of reconciliation between the duo are slim.

The couple, however, haven’t yet taken off their wedding rings and make sure to sport them for joint and solo public outings.

