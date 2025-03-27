What Songs Has Benny Blanco Produced for Rihanna, Katy Perry and Other A-listers Amid Engagement with Selena Gomez? Find Out

Benny Blanco has been shaping the sound of pop music for years, long before his relationship with Selena Gomez became a trending topic. As a producer and songwriter, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, crafting chart-topping hits that have defined the last two decades. From Rihanna’s anthems to Katy Perry’s smash singles, his influence is undeniable.

Blanco (born Benjamin Joseph Levin) discovered his passion for music at a young age and quickly rose to fame. By the age of 25, he had already amassed 15 number-one singles and worked with A-list artists such as Bruno Mars, OneRepublic, and Nicki Minaj.

His extensive list of production credits includes major hits like Rihanna’s Diamonds, Kesha’s TiK ToK and We R Who We R, Britney Spears’ Circus, Justin Bieber’s Lonely, and Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love. Other chart-topping collaborations include Taio Cruz’s Dynamite, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Señorita, Maroon 5’s Payphone and Moves Like Jagger, and Juice WRLD’s Black & White. His talent has not gone unnoticed—his work on Trey Songz’s Heart Attack earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song in 2013.

Blanco and Gomez first met in 2013 when Selena’s mother introduced them. At the time, she was still signed to Disney Records, and he was an emerging producer. Their professional collaboration began with Selena’s 2015 album Revival, on which he co-produced “Kill Em with Kindness” and “Same Old Love”. They later teamed up again on J Balvin’s “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019.

Advertisement

Most recently, the couple released their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025. The project, which celebrates their love story, offers fans an intimate look at their relationship. According to a press release, the album was created organically, allowing both artists to authentically express their emotions.

Despite some initial hesitation about collaborating, the duo found a seamless creative process. “We said at the beginning, ‘If this ever is weird, we cancel it f–king immediately,’” Blanco admitted. Gomez also expressed appreciation for how her fiancé translated her emotions into music. “Sometimes it’s difficult for me to speak up, but he listened to everything I had to say and turned it into something meaningful,” she shared.

Benny Blanco’s impressive career continues to evolve, proving his talent extends far beyond production. Whether working behind the scenes with music’s biggest stars or stepping into the spotlight alongside Selena Gomez, his influence in the industry remains undeniable. With a history of crafting some of the most iconic songs of the past two decades, fans can expect more unforgettable music from him in the years to come.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Says She 'Falls Victim' to Online Hate Around Who She Dates And Her Weight: 'Made Me Bitter...'