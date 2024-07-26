Borderlands Trailer: Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart Become Unlikely Heroes in the Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

Australian actor and film producer Cate Blanchett is embarking on a new adventure. On July 24, Lionsgate released a Borderlands trailer with Blanchett as Lilith, a space outlaw teaming up with misfits for a heist.

Lilith returns to Pandora for epic quest in Borderlands

According to the film’s synopsis, Lilith returns to her home planet of Pandora to search for Atlas' missing daughter, who is described as the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She teams up with the film's cast for a thrilling adventure. The group must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the girl, who might hold the key to immense power. The fate of the universe is at stake, but they will also be fighting for something more: each other.

The movie is directed by Eli Roth, who last released the 2023 slasher film Thanksgiving. Roth co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Crombie, and the film is based on the 2009 Gearbox Software video game of the same name, which has spawned multiple sequels and is listed at No. 35 on IGN's top 100 modern video games. Borderlands premieres in theaters on August 9.

Eli Roth on Borderlands: Blending Sci-Fi classics and casting Cate Blanchett

Eli Roth said he wanted to ensure he wasn’t breaking the rules of the universe while adapting the project. He noted that Randy encouraged him to go for it, clarifying that the games and the movie are separate entities.

Roth admitted his love for sci-fi films like Fifth Element, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Escape From New York drew him to the project. He was excited to blend elements of Mad Max and Star Wars into the film’s universe. Roth was eager to work with Cate Blanchett, having previously collaborated with her on The House With a Clock in Its Walls. He said her involvement made it easier to attract other A-list stars, like Jack Black, to the cast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Revive Superhero Genre Amidst Comic-Con's Relevance Debate; DEETS