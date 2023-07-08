Why did Taylor Swift bring ex-Taylor Lautner onstage during Eras Tour? Let’s explore their relationship history

Taylor Swift, known for her surprises, had something special in store for her fans during her concert in Kansas City. The 33-year-old singer premiered a new music video for the song I Can See You and surprised the crowd by inviting Taylor Lautner and Joey King onstage after the video screening. Lautner, who inspired Swift's song Back to December from the Speak Now album, showcased his acrobatic skills by cartwheeling and backflipping during the performance.

A music video starring Taylor Lautner and Joey King

In the new music video for I Can See You, Taylor Swift teams up with Joey King and Presley Cash. Together, they embark on a mission to help Swift reclaim her album Speak Now. Reflecting on the video's stars, Swift surprises her fans by bringing out Taylor Lautner and Joey King during her live performance, as captured by Page Six. "So cute!" exclaimed fans, reported TMZ as Lautner surprised the crowd with cartwheels and backflips onstage.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and the Vault songs

Coinciding with the surprise performances, Taylor Swift released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on the same day. This highly anticipated re-recording features new versions of the original tracks from the 2010 album Speak Now, including previously released bonus songs. Swift also adds six new "from the vault" tracks, featuring collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. Swift shares her sentiments on the album in a statement, saying, "I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story... I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner's relationship timeline: From 'Valentine's Day' to 'Back to December'

In the early stages of her career, Taylor Swift found herself linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, and John Mayer. Her romance with Lautner, who was her co-star in the movie Valentine's Day, was particularly notable. They dated for a few months in the fall of 2009 before parting ways in December of that year. Swift explained that Lautner liked her more than she liked him and that they ultimately decided they were better off as friends. Their relationship inspired Swift's heartfelt track Back to December from her album Speak Now. The song conveyed a sense of regret and offered an apology to someone she felt she needed to make amends with. Swift openly addressed the lyrics' connection to Lautner, mentioning his tan skin, sweet smile, and the beautiful times they shared.

