Bridgerton Casting Director Shares Struggles For Receiving Explicit Fan Audition Tapes

Casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry has received "the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited" from actresses eager to play upcoming roles on season 4 of Bridgerton. She revealed this to the hosts of the "Should I Delete That?" podcast last week. She claimed that she constantly has to go through and remove messages from her inbox, pointing out that "90 percent" of them are spam from fans.

Kelly Valentine Hendry, the casting director for the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has shared that an influx of unsolicited fan auditions has been received for the show's upcoming fourth season. During her appearance on the Should I Delete That? podcast, Hendry mentioned that her inbox is filled with explicit audition videos, describing some as almost sex tapes.

“It’s every day … I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited,” Hendry remarked to podcast hosts Em Clarkson and Alex Light. “It’s sex basically.”

“It’s not actual sex but it’s quite punchy. ... It’s not nudie pictures, but it’s not far off.”

Hendry expressed that many hopeful actors aim to land the role of Sophie Beckett, even though this character hasn't been officially confirmed for the series. Among the unusual submissions, Hendry recalled receiving an audition tape that featured a large banner of a woman in period costume, described as “heavy-duty” and big enough to hang off "scaffolding."

Bridgerton, renowned for its steamy scenes, recently launched its third season on Netflix. The latest installment focuses on the evolving relationship between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (portrayed by Luke Newton), showcasing their journey from friends to lovers.

Bridgerton season 4: what we know so far

In April 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of Bridgerton for both a third and fourth season. While information about the upcoming season remains limited, author Julia Quinn has confirmed to PEOPLE that preparations are currently underway. These preparations include deciding which Bridgerton family member's romantic journey will be highlighted.

According to actress Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope in season 3 alongside Luke Newton's Colin, both actors are set to reprise their roles in season 4. Speaking to TheWrap, she expressed her excitement: “They’ve told us we’re back for season 4, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting. [We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure.”

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have also shared their hopes of returning for season 4 during a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 15. Although no other cast members have been officially confirmed, it is assumed that Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and Hannah Dodd, who joined in season 3, will return. Additionally, Masali Baduza, who appeared at the end of season 3 in a surprise role, is expected to return.

Fans should anticipate about a two-year wait between season 3 and season 4, meaning the next season is likely to premiere in 2026. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, clarified to The Hollywood Reporter in June that they are trying to release seasons more quickly. However, she noted that each season requires eight months of filming, followed by editing and dubbing into multiple languages. Additionally, the writing process is lengthy, resulting in a two-year production cycle. While attempts to accelerate the timeline are ongoing, this timeframe remains the current standard.

Though the specific focus of Bridgerton season 4 and the corresponding Julia Quinn novel it will follow have not been officially disclosed, the script is already in its early stages. Fans speculate that Benedict’s story may be featured, but Francesca’s societal debut, which is highlighted in the current season, could also take center stage.

The number of episodes in season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but given that previous seasons have comprised eight episodes each, it is likely that season 4 will follow this pattern.

