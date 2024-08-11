'He Hasn't Donated a Dime': Brittany Cartwright Calls Out Ex-Jax Taylor For Asking Money From Fans; Details Here

It seems like things between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have become sour nearly 6 months after the two separated. Taking to Instagram, Cartwright called out Taylor on Instagram over the latter’s appeal to fans for donations that he plans to give in for cancer research. As per Cartwright, her estranged husband has not, in fact, donated the money for research. She reposted Taylor’s video, followed with the text: “Just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI @cameo.”

The bravolebrity was quick to delete her video. While it has not been confirmed if the plans of the Vanderpump Rules’ star to make the donations are true or not, he does have a relationship with cancer, having lost his father to the ailment in December 2017. “I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” he wrote on Twitter (now X) at the time. He also honored his then-girlfriend Cartwright in the post for her support through these tough times. “Only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend,” the post continued.

It is not the first time that Taylor has been caught in a spiral of lies. Last year, during his appearance on the House of Villians, Taylor lied about Cartwright being hospitalized. Several commentators pointed out in Bravo fan accounts’ repost of the Kentucky-born reality star allegations. “I honestly think her breaking point was when he lied about her being hospitalized while he was on House of Villains,” PageSix reported of one such commentator. Others mentioned the time in Season 6 of Vanderpum Rules when Taylor did not admit to cheating with a former co-star to Cartwright.

She blasted her ex-husband when he inaccurately declared to his fellow cast members that she suffered from a stroke. She addressed it on their podcast When Reality Hits, wherein while admitting that she wasn’t saying that Taylor lied, she sure was upset over him making comments about her health without confirming them.

They were married for five years before heading for separation—the two share a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, born in 2021.

