Cannes Film Festival 2025: Producer Gets Injured As Palm Tree Falls On Croisette

The Cannes Film Festival always makes it to the headlines. However, the one we are about to tell you isn't just about a movie but about a major incident that took place recently at one of the most highly acclaimed film festivals in the world.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured at the Cannes Film Festival. This was when he was walking on the famous Croisette promenade at the aforementioned event on Saturday. The producer in question was struck by a falling palm tree that was brought down by the heavy winds.

As per local media, the victim happens to be a Japanese producer who was an attendee of the Cannes Film Festival. The local news also reported that the horrifying incident had taken place close to the Gray d’Albion beach. This was around mid-morning when a palm tree was blown over by a gust of wind.

Marthy Fink, a festival attendee, stated, “I was sitting when there was a terrible gust of wind. I heard a cry and turned around and saw that a palm tree had been uprooted.”

In case you might not know, the 78th edition of the festival saw a huge footfall of more than 15,000 cinema professionals. These big names had come to do business.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that besides the movie professionals, the town where the Cannes Film Festival is being held saw thousands of day-trippers and tourists who had come to have a look at the stars.

The highly acclaimed names that have visited the film event recently include Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. They were present for the Palais des Festivals on Saturday morning.

The actors were part of the same film by Ari Aster, Eddington and were present for the event for the photo call and press conference.

