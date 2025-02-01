Cher Lloyd Claims Label Pushed Her to “Find Out Where Bieber Is” and “Try to Get with Him”

British pop star Cher Lloyd has revealed shocking claims about her early career, alleging that music executives encouraged her to pursue a relationship with Justin Bieber to gain publicity.

During a recent appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast, the "Want U Back" singer, 31, shared an unsettling story about her time promoting her music in the U.S. She recalled being denied a promotional budget for her album despite the label investing heavily in its production. “I remember once, while I was living in the U.S. and promoting my album, I walked into the record label at the time, and they hadn’t given me a promotional budget,” Lloyd said. “We spent millions on this album, but there’s no budget to go get people to hear it?”

She claimed that when she asked for financial support, label executives dismissed her concerns and instead gave her a shocking suggestion. “They basically told me no, and that what I ‘needed to do’ instead was hit some of the clubs, find out where Bieber is, and try to get with him.”

Lloyd did not name the specific label where this conversation took place but confirmed it happened “years ago” when she was still a teenager. At the time, she was signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco Music in the UK and L.A. Reid’s Epic Records in the U.S., while Bieber was under Reid’s Island Def Jam Music Group.

The singer, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010, said she was appalled by the suggestion and questioned why her talent alone wasn’t enough. “Was I not good enough? Was I not good enough to invest in that you would rather use me in that way?” she asked.

Lloyd also revealed that she was already in a committed relationship with her now-husband, Craig Monk, at the time—and he was in the room when the alleged conversation took place.

“He was even stood in that office while I was told they weren’t going to spend any money on the album,” she recalled. “I was to go hook up with someone mega-famous and basically leech off the back of someone else’s fame.”

According to Lloyd, the executives not only disregarded Monk’s presence but also urged her to keep their marriage a secret because they believed it would hurt her marketability. “They would do anything to stop the marriage,” she claimed.

She expressed frustration over the industry’s tendency to prioritize image over artistry, saying, “I’m not a singer because I want to sleep around and be in different celebrity relationships.”

