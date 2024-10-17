Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady Black Finally Be Freed?

On Days of Our Lives, Brady Black’s future hangs in the balance as Sarah and Xander fight to prove his innocence. Although it’s clear Fiona Cook was responsible for Sarah’s accident, EJ DiMera seems determined to keep Brady imprisoned, making for a tense showdown in Salem.

Sarah and Xander now remember that Fiona was driving during Sarah’s accident, a revelation that should clear Brady’s name. However, EJ DiMera, driven by his own agenda, refuses to back down, continuing to threaten perjury charges against anyone who tries to free Brady. EJ is furious at the prospect of Brady escaping punishment, viewing him as an easy target to blame.

As Sarah and Xander push EJ to relent, Brady lashes out at Fiona for manipulating him and causing him to nearly accept a wrongful 10-year plea deal. Fiona’s hollow apologies only further infuriate Brady, as she insists her actions "snowballed" despite her supposed care for him. With Brady at his breaking point, he demands justice, hoping to see Fiona punished for her lies and deception.

Meanwhile, Tate Black, Brady’s son, is relieved to hear the truth about his father’s innocence. Tate shares a celebratory moment with Sophia Choi, who continues to impress him. Their bond grows stronger as they inch closer to becoming a couple. However, Brady’s ordeal is far from over, as EJ continues to block any attempt to free him, dragging his feet and prolonging the legal battle.

Across the pond in Paris, JJ Deveraux returns to officiate a wedding for the woman pretending to be Abigail DiMera. “Abigail” struggles to maintain her cover as she faces tense interactions with both JJ and Chad. Although she manages to defuse some situations, Chad remains oblivious to the real danger as Mark Greene plots to eliminate him during the wedding reception.

With mounting pressure on EJ, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Brady’s freedom. Will Sarah and Xander’s efforts finally convince EJ to release Brady, or will he remain trapped in a legal nightmare? As tensions simmer in Salem and new romantic connections form, the fight for justice continues. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to see if Brady escapes the grasp of EJ’s wrath and how the unfolding drama will impact the lives of those involved.

