Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chad’s Scheme Help Find Abigail’s Remains?

On Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) struggles with her divorce while placing the blame on EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) reveals his plans to Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) for a daring scheme against Clyde Weston (James Read), hoping it will lead to Abigail DiMera’s (Marci Miller) remains and possibly rescue Cat’s hostage mother.

As Gabi vents her frustrations to Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) brother EJ, Chad concocts a plan to keep Cat out of Clyde’s clutches. He convinces EJ to drop charges against Cat, appeasing Clyde but intending to use it as a ploy to get closer to the truth. With Chad’s strategy in motion, he and Cat prepare to deceive Clyde and gain vital information. Chad hopes his scheme will lead him to Abigail’s remains, and Cat holds onto a glimmer of hope that her mother is still alive.

Elsewhere, Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) discovers Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) role in her parents’ split, realizing he’s also the head writer of Body & Soul. Leo feels remorseful, although Craig Wesley’s (Kevin Spirtas) revelation about his sexuality ultimately brought honesty to his relationship with Nancy Miller (Patrika Darbo). Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) struggles with guilt over his one-night stand with Joy as he prepares for a staged love scene with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

In another corner of Salem, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) returns to the Horton house, where Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) shares heartbreaking updates about Doug Williams’ (Bill Hayes) declining health.

From Chad’s high-stakes scheme to Gabi’s confrontations and emotional family moments, Days of Our Lives continues to weave an intricate web of love, loss, and intrigue. Tune in as these storylines unfold and bring shocking twists in Salem.

