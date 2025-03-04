Doja Cat on Oscars' James Bond Tribute Performance: 'I Know a Lot of People Didn’t...'

The 97th Academy Awards featured a James Bond musical tribute that received mixed reactions from viewers. The tribute included performances by Doja Cat, Blackpink’s Lisa, and British singer Raye, covering iconic Bond theme songs. However, some fans were disappointed, expecting news about the franchise’s future instead.

Doja Cat performed a rendition of Diamonds Are Forever, originally sung by Shirley Bassey for the 1971 Bond film. Dressed in a crystal-embellished gown, the singer delivered her performance but later admitted on social media that nerves affected her vocals.

“I put a lot of work into it, but the nerves got to me, and a b**ch hit some flats,” Doja wrote on Instagram. “I never get to sing like that, and what I did was brave and scary as fuck for me.”

Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for the experience. “I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but a lot of people did, and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

Raye closed the tribute with her version of Adele’s Skyfall, a song from the 2012 James Bond film of the same name. The British singer admitted she felt pressure covering a song made famous by Adele. Raye admitted she was nervous about performing the song, saying no one could sing Adele like Adele, but she did her best as per Variety.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she praised her fellow performers. “It was so electric; we just have a beautiful chemistry, and I just love those girls,” she said about Lisa and Doja. “They’re so kind and hard-working and inspiring.”

While the tribute honored Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who received Honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards, some fans felt it missed the mark. Many viewers expected an update on the next James Bond actor following Daniel Craig’s exit in 2021’s No Time to Die.

Online reactions were divided, with some fans enjoying the performances while others called the tribute pointless. The selection of artists who have no direct ties to the Bond franchise also raised questions. Additionally, the trio did not perform their own joint single, Born Again, leading to further questions about the tribute’s intent.